Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 67
Chapter 2, Problem 67

Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 10/(x+3)≥1

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by rewriting the inequality: \(\frac{10}{x+3} \geq 1\).
Bring all terms to one side to have zero on the other side: \(\frac{10}{x+3} - 1 \geq 0\).
Find a common denominator and combine the terms: \(\frac{10 - (x+3)}{x+3} \geq 0\), which simplifies to \(\frac{7 - x}{x+3} \geq 0\).
Determine the critical points by setting numerator and denominator equal to zero: numerator \(7 - x = 0\) gives \(x = 7\), denominator \(x + 3 = 0\) gives \(x = -3\) (excluded from domain).
Use these critical points to divide the number line into intervals and test each interval in the inequality \(\frac{7 - x}{x+3} \geq 0\) to find where the expression is nonnegative, then express the solution set in interval notation.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
11m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rational Inequalities

Rational inequalities involve expressions where one side is a ratio of polynomials. Solving them requires finding values of the variable that make the inequality true, considering where the expression is defined and the sign of the numerator and denominator.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:21
Nonlinear Inequalities

Domain Restrictions

The domain of a rational expression excludes values that make the denominator zero, as division by zero is undefined. Identifying these restrictions is crucial before solving inequalities to avoid invalid solutions.
Recommended video:
3:51
Domain Restrictions of Composed Functions

Interval Notation and Sign Analysis

After finding critical points from numerator and denominator, the number line is divided into intervals. Testing each interval determines where the inequality holds. The solution is then expressed in interval notation, showing all valid values.
Recommended video:
05:18
Interval Notation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each equation or inequality.

4x+3>0| 4x+ 3| > 0

698
views
Textbook Question

Find each product. Write answers in standard form. i(3-4i)(3+4i)

738
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation. (x-4)2/5 = 9

664
views
Textbook Question

Write an equation involving absolute value that says the distance between p and q is 2 units.

624
views
Textbook Question

Work each problem. Round to the nearest tenth of a degree if necessary. Temperature of VenusVenus is the hottest planet, with a surface temperature of 867°F. What is this temperature in degrees Celsius? (Data from The World Almanac and Book of Facts.)

611
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation. ∛(4x+3)=∛(2x-1)

662
views