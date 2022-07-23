Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 67
Chapter 2, Problem 67

Write an equation involving absolute value that says the distance between p and q is 2 units.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the distance between two points p and q on a number line can be expressed using the absolute value of their difference, which is \(|p - q|\).
Since the problem states that the distance between p and q is 2 units, set the absolute value expression equal to 2: \(|p - q| = 2\).
Alternatively, you can also write the equation as \(|q - p| = 2\) because absolute value measures distance and is symmetric.
This equation means that the difference between p and q is either 2 or -2, capturing both possible positions of p relative to q.
Thus, the absolute value equation \(|p - q| = 2\) correctly represents the distance between p and q being 2 units.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Value as Distance

The absolute value of a number represents its distance from zero on the number line, always as a non-negative value. In algebra, |x - y| denotes the distance between points x and y, regardless of their order.
Recommended video:
5:33
Parabolas as Conic Sections

Distance Between Two Points on a Number Line

The distance between two points p and q on a number line is given by the absolute value of their difference, |p - q|. This formula ensures the distance is positive and measures how far apart the points are.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:27
Finding Equations of Lines Given Two Points

Formulating Equations with Absolute Value

To express a condition involving distance, such as 'distance is 2 units,' we set the absolute value expression equal to that number. For example, |p - q| = 2 states that the distance between p and q is exactly 2 units.
Recommended video:
06:00
Categorizing Linear Equations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find each product. Write answers in standard form. i(3-4i)(3+4i)

738
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation. (x-4)2/5 = 9

664
views
Textbook Question

Solve each cubic equation using factoring and the quadratic formula. See Example 7.

x327=0x^3 - 27 = 0

1584
views
Textbook Question

Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 10/(x+3)≥1

517
views
Textbook Question

Work each problem. Round to the nearest tenth of a degree if necessary. Temperature of VenusVenus is the hottest planet, with a surface temperature of 867°F. What is this temperature in degrees Celsius? (Data from The World Almanac and Book of Facts.)

611
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation. ∛(4x+3)=∛(2x-1)

662
views