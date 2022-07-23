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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 20a
Chapter 2, Problem 20a

Identify each number as real, complex, pure imaginary, or nonreal com-plex. (More than one of these descriptions will apply.) √-36

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1
Recognize that the expression involves the square root of a negative number: \(\sqrt{-36}\).
Recall that the square root of a negative number is not a real number, but can be expressed using imaginary numbers: \(\sqrt{-a} = i\sqrt{a}\) where \(a > 0\) and \(i\) is the imaginary unit with \(i^2 = -1\).
Rewrite \(\sqrt{-36}\) as \(\sqrt{36} \times \sqrt{-1}\), which simplifies to \$6i$.
Since \$6i$ has no real part and a nonzero imaginary part, it is classified as a pure imaginary number.
Because it is expressed in terms of \(i\), it is also a complex number (all imaginary numbers are complex), but it is not a real number.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complex Numbers

Complex numbers consist of a real part and an imaginary part and are written in the form a + bi, where a and b are real numbers and i is the imaginary unit with the property i² = -1. They include all real numbers and imaginary numbers.
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Imaginary and Pure Imaginary Numbers

Imaginary numbers are multiples of the imaginary unit i. A pure imaginary number has no real part and is expressed as bi, where b ≠ 0. For example, √-36 equals 6i, which is pure imaginary.
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Classification of Numbers (Real, Complex, Nonreal Complex)

Real numbers have no imaginary part, while complex numbers include both real and imaginary parts. Nonreal complex numbers have a nonzero imaginary part. Since √-36 = 6i has no real part but a nonzero imaginary part, it is both pure imaginary and nonreal complex.
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