Solve each problem. See Example 2. Elwyn averaged 50 mph traveling from Denver to Minneapolis. Returning by a different route that covered the same number of miles, he averaged 55 mph. What is the distance between the two cities to the nearest ten miles if his total traveling time was 32 hr?
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Chapter 2, Problem 20a
Identify each number as real, complex, pure imaginary, or nonreal com-plex. (More than one of these descriptions will apply.) √-36
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1
Recognize that the expression involves the square root of a negative number: \(\sqrt{-36}\).
Recall that the square root of a negative number is not a real number, but can be expressed using imaginary numbers: \(\sqrt{-a} = i\sqrt{a}\) where \(a > 0\) and \(i\) is the imaginary unit with \(i^2 = -1\).
Rewrite \(\sqrt{-36}\) as \(\sqrt{36} \times \sqrt{-1}\), which simplifies to \$6i$.
Since \$6i$ has no real part and a nonzero imaginary part, it is classified as a pure imaginary number.
Because it is expressed in terms of \(i\), it is also a complex number (all imaginary numbers are complex), but it is not a real number.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Complex Numbers
Complex numbers consist of a real part and an imaginary part and are written in the form a + bi, where a and b are real numbers and i is the imaginary unit with the property i² = -1. They include all real numbers and imaginary numbers.
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Imaginary and Pure Imaginary Numbers
Imaginary numbers are multiples of the imaginary unit i. A pure imaginary number has no real part and is expressed as bi, where b ≠ 0. For example, √-36 equals 6i, which is pure imaginary.
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Square Roots of Negative Numbers
Classification of Numbers (Real, Complex, Nonreal Complex)
Real numbers have no imaginary part, while complex numbers include both real and imaginary parts. Nonreal complex numbers have a nonzero imaginary part. Since √-36 = 6i has no real part but a nonzero imaginary part, it is both pure imaginary and nonreal complex.
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