Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 21
Chapter 2, Problem 21

Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (4x+7)/-3≤2x+5

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by writing down the inequality: \(\frac{4x+7}{-3} \leq 2x + 5\).
To eliminate the fraction, multiply both sides of the inequality by \(-3\). Remember, when multiplying or dividing an inequality by a negative number, you must reverse the inequality sign. So, multiplying both sides by \(-3\) gives: \(4x + 7 \geq -3(2x + 5)\).
Distribute the \(-3\) on the right side: \(4x + 7 \geq -6x - 15\).
Next, collect all the \(x\) terms on one side and constants on the other. Add \$6x$ to both sides and subtract \(7\) from both sides: \(4x + 6x \geq -15 - 7\), which simplifies to \(10x \geq -22\).
Finally, solve for \(x\) by dividing both sides by \(10\): \(x \geq \frac{-22}{10}\). Simplify the fraction if possible, then express the solution set in interval notation.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solving Linear Inequalities

Solving linear inequalities involves isolating the variable on one side to find the range of values that satisfy the inequality. Similar to equations, operations like addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division are used, but special care is needed when multiplying or dividing by negative numbers, as this reverses the inequality sign.
Recommended video:
06:07
Linear Inequalities

Handling Inequalities with Fractions

When inequalities include fractions, it is important to clear denominators by multiplying both sides by the least common denominator, ensuring the inequality direction is maintained or reversed appropriately. Simplifying fractions and combining like terms helps in isolating the variable effectively.
Recommended video:
03:42
Linear Inequalities with Fractions & Variables on Both Sides

Interval Notation for Solution Sets

Interval notation expresses the solution set of inequalities using intervals on the number line. Parentheses indicate values not included (open intervals), while brackets indicate included values (closed intervals). This notation succinctly represents all values that satisfy the inequality.
Recommended video:
05:18
Interval Notation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (2x-5)/-8≤1-x

799
views
Textbook Question

Write each number as the product of a real number and i. √-25

852
views
Textbook Question

Perform each operation. Write answers in standard form. 15i- (3+2i) -11

839
views
Textbook Question

Dimensions of a Square. The length of each side of a square is 3 in. more than the length of each side of a smaller square. The sum of the areas of the squares is 149 in.2. Find the lengths of the sides of the two squares.

1156
views
Textbook Question

Identify each number as real, complex, pure imaginary, or nonreal com-plex. (More than one of these descriptions will apply.) √-36

1069
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation. |3 - 2x | = |5 - 2x |

608
views