Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (2x-5)/-8≤1-x
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Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (2x-5)/-8≤1-x
Write each number as the product of a real number and i. √-25
Perform each operation. Write answers in standard form. 15i- (3+2i) -11
Dimensions of a Square. The length of each side of a square is 3 in. more than the length of each side of a smaller square. The sum of the areas of the squares is 149 in.2. Find the lengths of the sides of the two squares.
Identify each number as real, complex, pure imaginary, or nonreal com-plex. (More than one of these descriptions will apply.) √-36
Solve each equation. |3 - 2x | = |5 - 2x |