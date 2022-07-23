Solve each problem. See Example 2. Elwyn averaged 50 mph traveling from Denver to Minneapolis. Returning by a different route that covered the same number of miles, he averaged 55 mph. What is the distance between the two cities to the nearest ten miles if his total traveling time was 32 hr?
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Chapter 2, Problem 21
Perform each operation. Write answers in standard form. 15i- (3+2i) -11
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Identify the expression to simplify: \(15i - (3 + 2i) - 11\).
Distribute the negative sign across the parentheses: \(15i - 3 - 2i - 11\).
Group the real parts together and the imaginary parts together: \((-3 - 11) + (15i - 2i)\).
Combine the like terms: \(-14 + 13i\).
Write the final answer in standard form: \(a + bi\), where \(a = -14\) and \(b = 13\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Complex Numbers and Standard Form
Complex numbers are expressed in the form a + bi, where a is the real part and b is the imaginary part. Writing answers in standard form means presenting the result explicitly as a sum of a real number and an imaginary number.
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Addition and Subtraction of Complex Numbers
To add or subtract complex numbers, combine their real parts and their imaginary parts separately. For example, (a + bi) - (c + di) = (a - c) + (b - d)i.
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Distributive Property and Simplification
When subtracting expressions like 15i - (3 + 2i), apply the distributive property to remove parentheses by changing signs accordingly. Then, combine like terms to simplify the expression.
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