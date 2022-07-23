Textbook Question
Match the inequality in each exercise in Column I with its equivalent interval notation in Column II. -2 < x ≤ 6
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Match the inequality in each exercise in Column I with its equivalent interval notation in Column II. -2 < x ≤ 6
Solve each equation. 5x-2(x+4)=3(2x+1)
Solve each problem. If a person invests \$500 at 2% simple interest for 4 yr, how much interest is earned?
Match the inequality in each exercise in Column I with its equivalent interval notation in Column II. x2≥0
Answer each question. Sides of a Right TriangleTo solve for the lengths of the right triangle sides, which equation is correct?
A. x^2=(2x-2)^2+(x+4)^2 B. x^2+(x+4)^2=(2x-2)^2 C. x^2=(2x-2)^2-(x+4)^2 D. x^2+(2x-2)^2=(x+4)^2
Match each equation or inequality in Column I with the graph of its solution set in Column II. | x | > -7