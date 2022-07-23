Textbook Question
Match the inequality in each exercise in Column I with its equivalent interval notation in Column II. -2 < x ≤ 6
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Match the inequality in each exercise in Column I with its equivalent interval notation in Column II. -2 < x ≤ 6
Match the equation in Column I with its solution(s) in Column II. x2 - 5 = 0
Match each equation or inequality in Column I with the graph of its solution set in Column II. | x | > 7
Match the inequality in each exercise in Column I with its equivalent interval notation in Column II. x2≥0
Match the equation in Column I with its solution(s) in Column II. x2 + 5 = 0
Match each equation or inequality in Column I with the graph of its solution set in Column II. | x | > -7