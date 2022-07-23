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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 3
Chapter 2, Problem 3

Match the inequality in each exercise in Column I with its equivalent interval notation in Column II. -2 < x ≤ 6
Matching exercise with inequalities in Column I and interval notations in Column II, including number line graphs for visualization.

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1
Identify the inequality given: \(-2 < x \leq 6\). This means \(x\) is greater than \(-2\) but less than or equal to \(6\).
Recall that interval notation uses parentheses \(()\) for strict inequalities (less than or greater than) and brackets \([]\) for inclusive inequalities (less than or equal to or greater than or equal to).
Since \(x\) is strictly greater than \(-2\), use a parenthesis for the left endpoint: \((-2\).
Since \(x\) is less than or equal to \(6\), use a bracket for the right endpoint: \$6]$.
Combine these to write the interval notation as \((-2, 6]\), which represents all \(x\) values between \(-2\) and \(6\), not including \(-2\) but including \(6\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inequalities

Inequalities express a range of values that satisfy a condition, using symbols like <, ≤, >, and ≥. Understanding how to interpret and manipulate these symbols is essential for translating between inequality notation and interval notation.
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Interval Notation

Interval notation represents sets of numbers between two endpoints, using parentheses () for exclusive bounds and brackets [] for inclusive bounds. It provides a concise way to describe solution sets of inequalities.
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Relationship Between Inequalities and Interval Notation

Converting inequalities to interval notation requires recognizing whether endpoints are included or excluded based on ≤ or < symbols. For example, -2 < x ≤ 6 translates to the interval (-2, 6], where -2 is excluded and 6 is included.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each equation. 5x-2(x+4)=3(2x+1)

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Match the equation in Column I with its solution(s) in Column II. x2 - 5 = 0

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Match the inequality in each exercise in Column I with its equivalent interval notation in Column II. x2≥0

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Match the equation in Column I with its solution(s) in Column II. x2 + 5 = 0

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Textbook Question

Answer each question. Sides of a Right TriangleTo solve for the lengths of the right triangle sides, which equation is correct?

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Textbook Question

Match each equation or inequality in Column I with the graph of its solution set in Column II. | x | > -7

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