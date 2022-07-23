Match the inequality in each exercise in Column I with its equivalent interval notation in Column II. -2 < x ≤ 6
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Chapter 2, Problem 4
Match the equation in Column I with its solution(s) in Column II. x2 - 5 = 0
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start with the given equation: \(x^2 - 5 = 0\).
Isolate the squared term by adding 5 to both sides: \(x^2 = 5\).
To solve for \(x\), take the square root of both sides: \(x = \pm \sqrt{5}\).
Remember that taking the square root introduces both positive and negative solutions, so the solutions are \(x = \sqrt{5}\) and \(x = -\sqrt{5}\).
Match these solutions with the corresponding option in Column II that lists \(x = \pm \sqrt{5}\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Solving Quadratic Equations
A quadratic equation is a polynomial equation of degree two, typically in the form ax² + bx + c = 0. Solving it involves finding values of x that satisfy the equation, often by factoring, completing the square, or using the quadratic formula.
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Isolating the Variable
Isolating the variable means manipulating the equation to get the variable alone on one side. For example, in x² - 5 = 0, adding 5 to both sides isolates x², making it easier to solve for x by taking square roots.
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Square Root Property
The square root property states that if x² = k, then x = ±√k. This means when solving equations like x² = 5, the solutions are both the positive and negative square roots of 5, reflecting two possible values for x.
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