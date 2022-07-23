Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 99
Chapter 2, Problem 99

Simplify each power of i. 1/i-11

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the imaginary unit \(i\) has the property \(i^2 = -1\), and powers of \(i\) cycle every 4 steps: \(i^1 = i\), \(i^2 = -1\), \(i^3 = -i\), \(i^4 = 1\), and then the pattern repeats.
Rewrite the expression \(\frac{1}{i^{-11}}\) as \(i^{11}\) because dividing by \(i^{-11}\) is the same as multiplying by \(i^{11}\) (using the property \(\frac{1}{a^{-n}} = a^n\)).
To simplify \(i^{11}\), find the remainder when 11 is divided by 4, since powers of \(i\) repeat every 4: calculate \(11 \mod 4\).
Use the remainder from the previous step to rewrite \(i^{11}\) as one of \(i^0\), \(i^1\), \(i^2\), or \(i^3\), which correspond to \(1\), \(i\), \(-1\), or \(-i\) respectively.
Express the simplified form of \(i^{11}\) based on the cycle and write the final simplified expression.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Imaginary Unit and Powers of i

The imaginary unit i is defined as the square root of -1, with the property i² = -1. Powers of i cycle every four exponents: i¹ = i, i² = -1, i³ = -i, and i⁴ = 1, then the pattern repeats. Understanding this cycle helps simplify expressions involving powers of i.
Recommended video:
04:10
Powers of i

Negative Exponents

A negative exponent indicates the reciprocal of the base raised to the corresponding positive exponent. For example, a⁻ⁿ = 1/aⁿ. Applying this rule allows rewriting expressions like i⁻¹ as 1/i, which is essential for simplifying powers with negative exponents.
Recommended video:
Guided course
6:37
Zero and Negative Rules

Simplifying Complex Fractions

Simplifying expressions involving fractions with powers, such as 1/i⁻¹¹, requires applying exponent rules and properties of i. This often involves rewriting negative exponents, using the cyclic nature of i's powers, and reducing the expression to a standard form without imaginary units in the denominator.
Recommended video:
04:22
Dividing Complex Numbers
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Simplify each power of i. 1/i-12

859
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation. 8(x-4)4-10(x-4)2=-3

351
views
Textbook Question

Use the method described in Exercises 83–86, if applicable, and properties of absolute value to solve each equation or inequality. (Hint: Exercises 99 and 100 can be solved by inspection.)

x4+2x2+1<0| x^4 + 2x^2 + 1 | < 0

739
views
Textbook Question

Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. 3/x-1 ≤ 5/x+3

511
views
Textbook Question

Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. 3/x+2 > 2/x-4

515
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation. x-2/3+x-1/3-6=0

406
views