Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 100
Chapter 2, Problem 100

Simplify each power of i. 1/i-12

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the imaginary unit \(i\) has the property \(i^2 = -1\), and powers of \(i\) cycle every 4 steps: \(i^0 = 1\), \(i^1 = i\), \(i^2 = -1\), \(i^3 = -i\), and \(i^4 = 1\) again.
Rewrite the expression \(\frac{1}{i^{-12}}\) by using the property of negative exponents: \(\frac{1}{i^{-12}} = i^{12}\).
Simplify \(i^{12}\) by reducing the exponent modulo 4, since powers of \(i\) repeat every 4: calculate \(12 \mod 4\).
Since \(12 \mod 4 = 0\), \(i^{12} = i^0 = 1\).
Therefore, the simplified form of \(\frac{1}{i^{-12}}\) is \(1\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Imaginary Unit and Powers of i

The imaginary unit i is defined as the square root of -1, with the property i² = -1. Powers of i cycle every four steps: i¹ = i, i² = -1, i³ = -i, and i⁴ = 1, then the pattern repeats. Understanding this cyclic nature helps simplify expressions involving powers of i.
Recommended video:
04:10
Powers of i

Negative Exponents

A negative exponent indicates the reciprocal of the base raised to the positive exponent, such that a^(-n) = 1/(a^n). Applying this rule allows rewriting expressions with negative powers into fractions, which is essential for simplifying terms like i^-12.
Recommended video:
Guided course
6:37
Zero and Negative Rules

Simplifying Complex Fractions

Simplifying complex fractions involves rewriting the expression to eliminate fractions within fractions, often by multiplying numerator and denominator by a common term. This process helps in reducing expressions like 1/i^-12 to a simpler form by handling the denominator's power correctly.
Recommended video:
04:22
Dividing Complex Numbers
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the method described in Exercises 83–86, if applicable, and properties of absolute value to solve each equation or inequality. (Hint: Exercises 99 and 100 can be solved by inspection.)

x4+2x2+1<0| x^4 + 2x^2 + 1 | < 0

739
views
Textbook Question

Simplify each power of i. 1/i-11

919
views
Textbook Question

Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. 3/x-1 ≤ 5/x+3

511
views
Textbook Question

Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. 3/x+2 > 2/x-4

515
views
Textbook Question

Work each problem. Show that √2/2 + √2/2 i is a square root of i.

734
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation. x-2/3+x-1/3-6=0

406
views