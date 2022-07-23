Simplify each power of i. 1/i-12

Textbook Question
Use the method described in Exercises 83–86, if applicable, and properties of absolute value to solve each equation or inequality. (Hint: Exercises 99 and 100 can be solved by inspection.)
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Use the method described in Exercises 83–86, if applicable, and properties of absolute value to solve each equation or inequality. (Hint: Exercises 99 and 100 can be solved by inspection.)
Simplify each power of i. 1/i-11
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. 3/x-1 ≤ 5/x+3
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. 3/x+2 > 2/x-4
Work each problem. Show that √2/2 + √2/2 i is a square root of i.
Solve each equation. x-2/3+x-1/3-6=0