Solve each equation. x-2/3+x-1/3-6=0

Textbook Question
Solve each equation for the specified variable. (Assume all denominators are nonzero.) d=k√h, for h
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Solve each equation for the specified variable. (Assume all denominators are nonzero.) d=k√h, for h
Simplify each power of i. 1/i-12
Solve each equation. See Examples 8 and 9. 2x-2/5-x-1/5-1=0
Simplify each power of i. 1/i-11
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. 3/x+2 > 2/x-4
Work each problem. Show that √2/2 + √2/2 i is a square root of i.