Use the method described in Exercises 83–86, if applicable, and properties of absolute value to solve each equation or inequality. (Hint: Exercises 99 and 100 can be solved by inspection.) | 4x2 - 23x - 6 | = 0
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Chapter 2, Problem 97
Simplify each power of i. i-13
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Recall that the imaginary unit \(i\) is defined such that \(i^2 = -1\).
Understand that powers of \(i\) cycle every 4 steps: \(i^1 = i\), \(i^2 = -1\), \(i^3 = -i\), \(i^4 = 1\), and then the pattern repeats.
To simplify \(i^{-13}\), rewrite the negative exponent as a reciprocal: \(i^{-13} = \frac{1}{i^{13}}\).
Find the remainder when 13 is divided by 4 to use the cyclic pattern: calculate \(13 \mod 4\).
Use the remainder to express \(i^{13}\) in terms of \(i^r\) where \(r\) is the remainder, then write \(i^{-13} = \frac{1}{i^{r}}\) and simplify further if possible.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Imaginary Unit i and its Powers
The imaginary unit i is defined as the square root of -1, with the property i² = -1. Powers of i cycle every four steps: i¹ = i, i² = -1, i³ = -i, and i⁴ = 1, then the pattern repeats. Understanding this cycle is essential for simplifying powers of i.
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Powers of i
Negative Exponents
A negative exponent indicates the reciprocal of the base raised to the corresponding positive exponent. For example, a⁻ⁿ = 1/aⁿ. Applying this to powers of i means i⁻¹ = 1/i, which can be further simplified using properties of i.
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Modular Arithmetic for Exponent Reduction
Since powers of i repeat every 4, exponents can be reduced modulo 4 to simplify calculations. For example, i^n = i^(n mod 4). This technique helps simplify large positive or negative exponents by finding their remainder when divided by 4.
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