Use the method described in Exercises 83–86, if applicable, and properties of absolute value to solve each equation or inequality. (Hint: Exercises 99 and 100 can be solved by inspection.) | 3x2 - 14x | = 5
Simplify each power of i. i29
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Key Concepts
Imaginary Unit i
Powers of i and Their Cyclic Pattern
Modular Arithmetic for Exponent Simplification
Use the method described in Exercises 83–86, if applicable, and properties of absolute value to solve each equation or inequality. (Hint: Exercises 99 and 100 can be solved by inspection.) | x2 + 5x + 5 | = 1
Simplify each power of i. i25
Evaluate the discriminant for each equation. Then use it to determine the number of distinct solutions, and tell whether they are rational, irrational, or nonreal complex numbers. (Do not solve the equation.) See Example 9.
Determine whether each equation has a graph that is symmetric with respect to the x-axis, the y-axis, the origin, or none of these.
Solve each problem. A baseball is hit so that its height, s, in feet after t seconds is s=-16t2+44t+4. For what time period is the ball at least 32 ft above the ground?