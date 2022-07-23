Textbook Question
Solve each equation. (2x-1)2/3+2(2x-1)1/3-3=0
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Solve each equation. (2x-1)2/3+2(2x-1)1/3-3=0
Solve each equation. (x-1)2/3+(x-1)1/3 -12 = 0
Evaluate the discriminant for each equation. Then use it to determine the number of distinct solutions, and tell whether they are rational, irrational, or nonreal complex numbers. (Do not solve the equation.) See Example 9.
Simplify each power of i. i29
Solve each problem. A baseball is hit so that its height, s, in feet after t seconds is s=-16t2+44t+4. For what time period is the ball at least 32 ft above the ground?
Simplify each power of i. i26