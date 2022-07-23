Recall the symmetry tests: - For symmetry about the x-axis, replace \(y\) with \(-y\) and check if the equation remains unchanged. - For symmetry about the y-axis, replace \(x\) with \(-x\) and check if the equation remains unchanged. - For symmetry about the origin, replace \(x\) with \(-x\) and \(y\) with \(-y\) and check if the equation remains unchanged.