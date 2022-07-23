Textbook Question
Solve each equation. ∛2x=∛(5x+2)
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Solve each equation. ∛2x=∛(5x+2)
Find each product. Write answers in standard form. i(2+7i)(2-7i)
Write an equation involving absolute value that says the distance between p and q is 2 units.
Work each problem. Round to the nearest tenth of a degree if necessary. Temperature of VenusVenus is the hottest planet, with a surface temperature of 867°F. What is this temperature in degrees Celsius? (Data from The World Almanac and Book of Facts.)
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 3/(x+5)>2
Solve each equation. ∛(4x+3)=∛(2x-1)