Textbook Question
Write each statement using an absolute value equation or inequality.
m is no more than 2 units from 7.
845
views
Write each statement using an absolute value equation or inequality.
m is no more than 2 units from 7.
Solve each equation. ∛2x=∛(5x+2)
Solve each cubic equation using factoring and the quadratic formula. See Example 7.
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 10/(3+2x)≤5
Find each product. Write answers in standard form. i(2+7i)(2-7i)
Work each problem. Round to the nearest tenth of a degree if necessary. Temperature of VenusVenus is the hottest planet, with a surface temperature of 867°F. What is this temperature in degrees Celsius? (Data from The World Almanac and Book of Facts.)