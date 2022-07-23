Solve each equation. (2x+1)(x-4) = x

Textbook Question
Explain why the equation | x | = √x² has infinitely many solutions.
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Explain why the equation | x | = √x² has infinitely many solutions.
Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 2x2-9x≤18
Height of a Projectile A projectile is launched from ground level with an initial velocity of v0 feet per second. Neglecting air resistance, its height in feet t seconds after launch is given by s=-16t2+v0t. In each exercise, find the time(s) that the projectile will (a) reach a height of 80 ft and (b) return to the ground for the given value of v0. Round answers to the nearest hundredth if necessary. v0=96
Solve each equation or inequality. |4x + 3| - 2 = -1
Solve each equation using completing the square. 2x2 + x = 10
Write each number in standard form a+bi. 10+ √-200 / 5