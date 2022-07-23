Solve each problem. See Examples 5 and 6. Formaldehyde is an indoor air pollutant formerly found in plywood, foam insulation, and carpeting. When concentrations in the air reach 33 micrograms per cubic foot (μg/ft3), eye irritation can occur. One square foot of new plywood could emit 140 μg per hr. (Data from A. Hines, Indoor Air Quality & Control.) A room has 100 ft2 of new plywood flooring. Find a linear equation F that computes the amount of formaldehyde, in micrograms, emitted in x hours.
Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 2x2-9x≤18
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Key Concepts
Quadratic Inequalities
Solving Quadratic Equations
Interval Notation and Test Intervals
Solve each problem. See Examples 5 and 6. Formaldehyde is an indoor air pollutant formerly found in plywood, foam insulation, and carpeting. When concentrations in the air reach 33 micrograms per cubic foot (μg/ft^3), eye irritation can occur. One square foot of new plywood could emit 140 μg per hr. (Data from A. Hines, Indoor Air Quality & Control.) The room contains 800 ft^3 of air and has no ventilation. Determine how long it would take for concentrations to reach 33 μg/ft^3. (Round to the nearest tenth.)
Height of a Projectile A projectile is launched from ground level with an initial velocity of v0 feet per second. Neglecting air resistance, its height in feet t seconds after launch is given by s=-16t2+v0t. In each exercise, find the time(s) that the projectile will (a) reach a height of 80 ft and (b) return to the ground for the given value of v0. Round answers to the nearest hundredth if necessary. v0=96
Solve each equation or inequality. |4x + 3| - 2 = -1
Write each number in standard form a+bi. 10+ √-200 / 5
Solve each equation. (2x+1)(x-4) = x