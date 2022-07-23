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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 43
Chapter 2, Problem 43

Height of a Projectile A projectile is launched from ground level with an initial velocity of v0 feet per second. Neglecting air resistance, its height in feet t seconds after launch is given by s=-16t2+v0t. In each exercise, find the time(s) that the projectile will (a) reach a height of 80 ft and (b) return to the ground for the given value of v0. Round answers to the nearest hundredth if necessary. v0=96

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1
Start with the given height function for the projectile: \(s = -16t^2 + v_0 t\), where \(v_0 = 96\) feet per second. Substitute \(v_0\) into the equation to get \(s = -16t^2 + 96t\).
For part (a), set the height \(s\) equal to 80 feet to find the time(s) when the projectile reaches this height: \(-16t^2 + 96t = 80\).
Rearrange the equation to standard quadratic form: \(-16t^2 + 96t - 80 = 0\). You can simplify this equation by dividing all terms by -16 to make calculations easier.
Solve the quadratic equation for \(t\) using the quadratic formula: \(t = \frac{-b \pm \sqrt{b^2 - 4ac}}{2a}\), where \(a\), \(b\), and \(c\) are the coefficients from the quadratic equation.
For part (b), find the time when the projectile returns to the ground by setting \(s = 0\) and solving \(-16t^2 + 96t = 0\). Factor the equation and solve for \(t\) to find the time(s) when the height is zero.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Quadratic Functions and Their Graphs

A quadratic function is a polynomial of degree two, typically written as s(t) = at^2 + bt + c. Its graph is a parabola, which opens upward if a > 0 and downward if a < 0. In projectile motion, the height function is quadratic, modeling the path of the projectile over time.
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Solving Quadratic Equations

To find specific times when the projectile reaches a certain height, you solve the quadratic equation s(t) = given height. This involves rearranging the equation to standard form and using methods like factoring, completing the square, or the quadratic formula to find real solutions for t.
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Interpreting Solutions in Context

The solutions to the quadratic equation represent times when the projectile is at a certain height. Positive real solutions correspond to meaningful times after launch, while negative or complex solutions are not physically relevant. Understanding this helps identify when the projectile reaches a height or returns to the ground.
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