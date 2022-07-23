Use the following facts. If x represents an integer, then x+1 represents the next consecutive integer. If x represents an even integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive even integer. If x represents an odd integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive odd integer. The sum of the squares of two consecutive odd integers is 202. Find the integers.
Solve each equation. | 5/ (x-3) | = 10
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Key Concepts
Absolute Value Equations
Isolating the Variable
Checking for Extraneous Solutions
Solve each equation.
Solve each problem. See Example 1. The perimeter of a triangular plot of land is 2400 ft.The longest side is 200 ft less than twice the shortest. The middle side is 200 ft less than the longest side. Find the lengths of the three sides of the triangular plot.
Solve each equation using the zero-factor property. x2 + 2x - 8 = 0
Solve each problem. See Example 1. The length of a rectangular label is 2.5 cm less than twice the width. The perimeter is 40.6 cm. Find the width.
Use the following facts. If x represents an integer, then x+1 represents the next consecutive integer. If x represents an even integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive even integer. If x represents an odd integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive odd integer. Find two consecutive odd integers whose product is 143.