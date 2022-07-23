Determine the values of the variable that cannot possibly be solutions of each equation. Do not solve. 1/(4x) - 2/x = 3
Solve each equation.
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Key Concepts
Solving Linear Equations
Combining Like Terms
Working with Fractions in Equations
Use the following facts. If x represents an integer, then x+1 represents the next consecutive integer. If x represents an even integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive even integer. If x represents an odd integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive odd integer. The sum of the squares of two consecutive odd integers is 202. Find the integers.
Solve each problem. See Example 1. The perimeter of a triangular plot of land is 2400 ft.The longest side is 200 ft less than twice the shortest. The middle side is 200 ft less than the longest side. Find the lengths of the three sides of the triangular plot.
Solve each equation using the zero-factor property. x2 + 2x - 8 = 0
Solve each equation. | 5/ (x-3) | = 10
Use the following facts. If x represents an integer, then x+1 represents the next consecutive integer. If x represents an even integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive even integer. If x represents an odd integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive odd integer. Find two consecutive odd integers whose product is 143.