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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 15
Chapter 2, Problem 15

Solve each equation. 56x2x+43=53\(\frac{5}{6}\)x - 2x + \(\frac{4}{3}\) = \(\frac{5}{3}\)

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1
Start by rewriting the equation clearly: \(\frac{5}{6}x - 2x + \frac{4}{3} = \frac{5}{3}\).
Combine the like terms involving \(x\) on the left side. To do this, express \(-2x\) as a fraction with denominator 6: \(-2x = -\frac{12}{6}x\). Then combine \(\frac{5}{6}x - \frac{12}{6}x\).
Simplify the combined \(x\) terms to get a single fraction coefficient times \(x\). The equation now looks like \(\left(\frac{5}{6} - \frac{12}{6}\right)x + \frac{4}{3} = \frac{5}{3}\).
Isolate the \(x\) term by subtracting \(\frac{4}{3}\) from both sides: \(\left(\frac{5}{6} - \frac{12}{6}\right)x = \frac{5}{3} - \frac{4}{3}\).
Simplify the right side and then solve for \(x\) by dividing both sides by the coefficient of \(x\). This will give you the solution for \(x\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solving Linear Equations

Solving linear equations involves finding the value of the variable that makes the equation true. This typically requires isolating the variable on one side by performing inverse operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division.
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Solving Linear Equations with Fractions

Combining Like Terms

Combining like terms means adding or subtracting terms that have the same variable raised to the same power. This simplifies the equation and makes it easier to solve by reducing the number of terms.
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Combinations

Working with Fractions in Equations

When solving equations with fractions, it is important to find a common denominator or multiply through by the least common denominator to eliminate fractions. This simplifies calculations and helps isolate the variable more efficiently.
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