Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 61
Chapter 2, Problem 61

Solve each equation or inequality. | 4.3x + 9.8| < 0

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the problem involves an absolute value inequality: \(|4.3x + 9.8| < 0\).
Recall the definition of absolute value: \(|A|\) represents the distance of \(A\) from zero on the number line, and it is always greater than or equal to zero.
Understand that \(|4.3x + 9.8|\) is always \(\geq 0\) for any real number \(x\), so the inequality \(|4.3x + 9.8| < 0\) asks when the absolute value is less than zero.
Since absolute values cannot be negative, there are no real values of \(x\) that satisfy \(|4.3x + 9.8| < 0\).
Conclude that the solution set is empty, meaning no solution exists for this inequality.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
39s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Value Inequalities

Absolute value inequalities involve expressions where the absolute value of a variable or expression is compared to a number. The absolute value represents the distance from zero, so it is always non-negative. Understanding how to interpret and solve inequalities involving absolute values is essential.
Recommended video:
06:07
Linear Inequalities

Properties of Absolute Value

The absolute value of any real number is always greater than or equal to zero. This means expressions like |x| < 0 have no solution because absolute values cannot be negative. Recognizing this property helps quickly determine if an inequality has solutions.
Recommended video:
5:36
Change of Base Property

Solving Linear Inequalities

Solving linear inequalities involves isolating the variable and determining the range of values that satisfy the inequality. When combined with absolute values, it requires considering the definition of absolute value and testing possible cases or recognizing impossible conditions.
Recommended video:
06:07
Linear Inequalities
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find each product. Write answers in standard form. (2+i)²

755
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation. √(x+2)=1-√(3x+7)

555
views
Textbook Question

Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. See Example 6. ƒ(-x)

775
views
Textbook Question

Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (1-x)/(x+2)<-1

516
views
Textbook Question

In the metric system of weights and measures, temperature is measured in degrees Celsius (°C) instead of degrees Fahrenheit (°F). To convert between the two systems, we use the equations. C =5/9 (F-32) and F = 9/5C+32. In each exercise, convert to the other system. Round answers to the nearest tenth of a degree if necessary. 20°C

686
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation. 4x⁴+3x²-1 = 0

669
views