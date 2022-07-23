Textbook Question
Solve each equation. √(x+2)=1-√(3x+7)
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Solve each equation. √(x+2)=1-√(3x+7)
Solve each equation or inequality. | 4.3x + 9.8| < 0
Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. See Example 6. ƒ(-x)
In the metric system of weights and measures, temperature is measured in degrees Celsius (°C) instead of degrees Fahrenheit (°F). To convert between the two systems, we use the equations. C =5/9 (F-32) and F = 9/5C+32. In each exercise, convert to the other system. Round answers to the nearest tenth of a degree if necessary. 20°C
Find each product. Write answers in standard form. (3+i)(3-i)
Solve each equation. 4x⁴+3x²-1 = 0