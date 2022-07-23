Solve each equation or inequality. | 4 - 4x | + 2 = 4

Textbook Question
Solve each equation using completing the square. -2x2 + 4x + 3 = 0
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Solve each equation using completing the square. -2x2 + 4x + 3 = 0
Which equation has two real, distinct solutions? Do not actually solve.
A. (3x-4)² = -9 B. (4-7x)² = 0 C. (5x-9)(5x-9) = 0 D. (7x+4)² = 11
Write each number in standard form a+bi. -3+ √-18 / 24
Solve each equation. (x+4)(x+2) = 2x
Solve each formula for the specified variable. Assume that the denominator is not 0 if variables appear in the denominator. s = 1/2gt², for g (distance traveled by a falling object)
Solve each equation using completing the square. -3x2 + 6x + 5 = 0