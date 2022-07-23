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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 46
Chapter 2, Problem 46

Solve each equation. (x+4)(x+2) = 2x

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1
Start by expanding the left-hand side of the equation using the distributive property (FOIL method): \( (x+4)(x+2) = x \cdot x + x \cdot 2 + 4 \cdot x + 4 \cdot 2 \).
Simplify the expanded expression to get a quadratic expression: \( x^2 + 2x + 4x + 8 \).
Combine like terms on the left side: \( x^2 + 6x + 8 \).
Rewrite the equation by bringing all terms to one side to set the equation equal to zero: \( x^2 + 6x + 8 - 2x = 0 \), which simplifies to \( x^2 + 4x + 8 = 0 \).
Solve the quadratic equation \( x^2 + 4x + 8 = 0 \) using the quadratic formula \( x = \frac{-b \pm \sqrt{b^2 - 4ac}}{2a} \), where \( a=1 \), \( b=4 \), and \( c=8 \). Calculate the discriminant \( b^2 - 4ac \) first to determine the nature of the roots.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Expanding Algebraic Expressions

Expanding involves multiplying out the factors in an expression to write it as a sum or difference of terms. For example, (x+4)(x+2) expands to x² + 2x + 4x + 8, which simplifies to x² + 6x + 8. This step is essential to transform the equation into a standard polynomial form.
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Setting the Equation to Zero

To solve polynomial equations, it is important to rearrange all terms so that one side equals zero. This allows the use of factoring or other methods to find the roots. For the given equation, after expansion, subtract 2x from both sides to get a quadratic equation set to zero.
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Solving Quadratic Equations

Quadratic equations can be solved by factoring, completing the square, or using the quadratic formula. Once the equation is in standard form ax² + bx + c = 0, find values of x that satisfy it. Factoring is often the quickest method if the quadratic factors easily.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which equation has two real, distinct solutions? Do not actually solve.

A. (3x-4)² = -9 B. (4-7x)² = 0 C. (5x-9)(5x-9) = 0 D. (7x+4)² = 11

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Textbook Question

Height of a Projected Ball An astronaut on the moon throws a baseball upward. The astronaut is 6 ft, 6 in. tall, and the initial velocity of the ball is 30 ft per sec. The height s of the ball in feet is given by the equations=-2.7t2+30t+6.5,where t is the number of seconds after the ball was thrown. (a) After how many seconds is the ball 12 ft above the moon's surface? Round to the nearest hundredth. (b) How many seconds will it take for the ball to hit the moon's surface? Round to the nearest hundredth.

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation or inequality. | 3x + 1 | - 1 < 2

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Textbook Question

Solve each formula for the specified variable. Assume that the denominator is not 0 if variables appear in the denominator. s = 1/2gt², for g (distance traveled by a falling object)

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation or inequality. | 4 - 4x | + 2 = 4

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation using completing the square. -3x2 + 6x + 5 = 0

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