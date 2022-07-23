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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 49
Chapter 2, Problem 49

Solve each equation or inequality. | 5x + 1/2 | -2 < 5

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1
Start by isolating the absolute value expression. Add 2 to both sides of the inequality to get: \(| 5x + \frac{1}{2} | < 7\).
Recall that for an inequality of the form \(|A| < B\), where \(B > 0\), the solution is \(-B < A < B\). Apply this to get: \(-7 < 5x + \frac{1}{2} < 7\).
Next, solve the compound inequality by subtracting \(\frac{1}{2}\) from all parts: \(-7 - \frac{1}{2} < 5x < 7 - \frac{1}{2}\).
Simplify the expressions on both sides: \(-\frac{15}{2} < 5x < \frac{13}{2}\).
Finally, divide all parts of the inequality by 5 to isolate \(x\): \(-\frac{15}{10} < x < \frac{13}{10}\). Simplify the fractions if possible.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Value Inequalities

Absolute value inequalities involve expressions where the absolute value of a variable expression is compared to a number. To solve them, you consider the definition of absolute value as distance from zero, leading to two separate inequalities to solve.
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Isolating the Absolute Value Expression

Before solving an absolute value inequality, isolate the absolute value term on one side of the inequality. This step simplifies the problem and allows you to apply the rules for solving absolute value inequalities correctly.
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Solving Linear Inequalities

After splitting the absolute value inequality into two linear inequalities, solve each by isolating the variable. This involves standard algebraic techniques such as adding, subtracting, multiplying, or dividing both sides while considering inequality direction.
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