Solve each equation or inequality. | 5x + 1/2 | -2 < 5

Textbook Question
Solve each equation for x. 2(x-a) +b =3x+a
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Solve each equation for x. 2(x-a) +b =3x+a
See Exercise 47. (b)Which equation has two nonreal complex solutions?
Evaluate the discriminant for each equation. Then use it to determine the number and type of solutions. 8x² = -2x -6
Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. x2≤9
Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. x2>16
Find each sum or difference. Write answers in standard form. (-2+4i) - (-4+4i)