Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 49
Chapter 2, Problem 49

Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. x2≤9

Verified step by step guidance
1
Rewrite the inequality \(x^{2} \leq 9\) in a form that makes it easier to analyze by subtracting 9 from both sides: \(x^{2} - 9 \leq 0\).
Factor the left-hand side expression using the difference of squares formula: \(x^{2} - 9 = (x - 3)(x + 3)\), so the inequality becomes \((x - 3)(x + 3) \leq 0\).
Identify the critical points by setting each factor equal to zero: \(x - 3 = 0\) gives \(x = 3\), and \(x + 3 = 0\) gives \(x = -3\). These points divide the number line into intervals to test.
Test values from each interval determined by the critical points \((-\infty, -3)\), \((-3, 3)\), and \((3, \infty)\) in the inequality \((x - 3)(x + 3) \leq 0\) to determine where the product is less than or equal to zero.
Based on the test results, write the solution set in interval notation, including the points where the expression equals zero since the inequality is 'less than or equal to'.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Quadratic Inequalities

A quadratic inequality involves a quadratic expression set less than, greater than, or equal to a value. Solving it means finding all x-values that satisfy the inequality, often by analyzing the related quadratic equation and testing intervals.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:21
Nonlinear Inequalities

Solving Quadratic Equations

To solve a quadratic inequality, first solve the corresponding quadratic equation (e.g., x² = 9) to find critical points. These points divide the number line into intervals to test for inequality satisfaction.
Recommended video:
06:08
Solving Quadratic Equations by Factoring

Interval Notation

Interval notation expresses the solution set of inequalities using brackets and parentheses to indicate inclusive or exclusive bounds. For example, [−3, 3] represents all x between −3 and 3, including the endpoints.
Recommended video:
05:18
Interval Notation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each equation for x. 2(x-a) +b =3x+a

866
views
Textbook Question

See Exercise 47. (b)Which equation has two nonreal complex solutions?

926
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation or inequality. | 5x + 1/2 | -2 < 5

769
views
Textbook Question

Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. x2>16

542
views
Textbook Question

Find each sum or difference. Write answers in standard form. (-2+4i) - (-4+4i)

99
views
Textbook Question

Solve each formula for the specified variable. Assume that the denominator is not 0 if variables appear in the denominator. z = (x-μ)/σ, for x (standardized value)

930
views