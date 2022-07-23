Solve each equation for x. 2(x-a) +b =3x+a

Textbook Question
See Exercise 47. (b)Which equation has two nonreal complex solutions?
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See Exercise 47. (b)Which equation has two nonreal complex solutions?
Solve each equation or inequality. | 5x + 1/2 | -2 < 5
Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. x2≤9
Find each sum or difference. Write answers in standard form. (-2+4i) - (-4+4i)
Solve each formula for the specified variable. Assume that the denominator is not 0 if variables appear in the denominator. z = (x-μ)/σ, for x (standardized value)
Solve each equation. √(4x+13) = 2x-1