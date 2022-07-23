Solve each equation or inequality. |6 - 2x | + 1 = 3
Solve each equation or inequality. |8 - 3x| - 3 = -2
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Key Concepts
Absolute Value Equations
Isolating the Absolute Value Expression
Solving Linear Equations
Solve each formula for the specified variable. Assume that the denominator is not 0 if variables appear in the denominator. F = GMm/r², for m (force of gravity)
Height of a Projectile A projectile is launched from ground level with an initial velocity of v0 feet per second. Neglecting air resistance, its height in feet t seconds after launch is given by s=-16t2+v0t. In each exercise, find the time(s) that the projectile will (a) reach a height of 80 ft and (b) return to the ground for the given value of v0. Round answers to the nearest hundredth if necessary. v0=32
Solve each equation using completing the square. 3x2 + 2x = 5
Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 3x2+x≤4
Solve each equation. x²- √(5x) -1 = 0