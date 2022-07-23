Solve each equation or inequality. |6 - 2x | + 1 = 3
Solve each equation using completing the square. 3x2 + 2x = 5
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Key Concepts
Completing the Square
Quadratic Equation Standard Form
Solving Quadratic Equations
Solve each formula for the specified variable. Assume that the denominator is not 0 if variables appear in the denominator. F = GMm/r², for m (force of gravity)
Solve each problem. See Examples 5 and 6. Formaldehyde is an indoor air pollutant formerly found in plywood, foam insulation, and carpeting. When concentrations in the air reach 33 micrograms per cubic foot (μg/ft^3), eye irritation can occur. One square foot of new plywood could emit 140 μg per hr. (Data from A. Hines, Indoor Air Quality & Control.) The room contains 800 ft^3 of air and has no ventilation. Determine how long it would take for concentrations to reach 33 μg/ft^3. (Round to the nearest tenth.)
Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 3x2+x≤4
Solve each equation. x²- √(5x) -1 = 0
Solve each equation or inequality. |8 - 3x| - 3 = -2