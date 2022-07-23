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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 44
Chapter 2, Problem 44

Solve each formula for the specified variable. Assume that the denominator is not 0 if variables appear in the denominator. F = GMm/r², for m (force of gravity)

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Start with the given formula for the force of gravity: \(F = \frac{GMm}{r^2}\).
Our goal is to solve for the variable \(m\). To isolate \(m\), first multiply both sides of the equation by \(r^2\) to eliminate the denominator: \(F \times r^2 = GMm\).
Next, to solve for \(m\), divide both sides of the equation by \(G M\) (assuming \(G\) and \(M\) are not zero): \(\frac{F r^2}{G M} = m\).
Rewrite the equation to clearly express \(m\) in terms of the other variables: \(m = \frac{F r^2}{G M}\).
This is the formula for \(m\) in terms of \(F\), \(G\), \(M\), and \(r\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Algebraic Manipulation

Algebraic manipulation involves rearranging equations to isolate a specific variable. This includes using inverse operations such as multiplication, division, addition, and subtraction to solve for the desired variable while maintaining equation balance.
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Solving for a Variable in a Formula

Solving for a variable means rewriting the formula so that the variable appears alone on one side of the equation. This often requires isolating the variable by performing operations on both sides, especially when the variable is in the numerator or denominator.
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Handling Variables in Denominators

When variables appear in denominators, it is important to multiply both sides by the denominator to eliminate fractions. This step simplifies the equation and avoids division by zero, which is undefined, ensuring the solution is valid.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each problem. See Examples 5 and 6. Formaldehyde is an indoor air pollutant formerly found in plywood, foam insulation, and carpeting. When concentrations in the air reach 33 micrograms per cubic foot (μg/ft3), eye irritation can occur. One square foot of new plywood could emit 140 μg per hr. (Data from A. Hines, Indoor Air Quality & Control.) A room has 100 ft2 of new plywood flooring. Find a linear equation F that computes the amount of formaldehyde, in micrograms, emitted in x hours.

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Textbook Question

Solve each problem. See Examples 5 and 6. Formaldehyde is an indoor air pollutant formerly found in plywood, foam insulation, and carpeting. When concentrations in the air reach 33 micrograms per cubic foot (μg/ft^3), eye irritation can occur. One square foot of new plywood could emit 140 μg per hr. (Data from A. Hines, Indoor Air Quality & Control.) The room contains 800 ft^3 of air and has no ventilation. Determine how long it would take for concentrations to reach 33 μg/ft^3. (Round to the nearest tenth.)

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation using completing the square. 3x2 + 2x = 5

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