Solve each equation. ∜(x-15)=2

Textbook Question
Solve each equation for the specified variable. (Assume no denominators are 0.) See Example 8. , for t
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Solve each equation for the specified variable. (Assume no denominators are 0.) See Example 8. , for t
Solve each equation. (√x+2)-x = 2
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 1/(x+2)≥3
Solve each cubic equation using factoring and the quadratic formula. See Example 7.
Find each product. Write answers in standard form. 3i(2-i)²
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 7/(x+2)≥1/(x+2)