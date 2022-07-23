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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 71
Chapter 2, Problem 71

Solve each equation. (√x+2)-x = 2

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1
Start by rewriting the equation to isolate the square root term: \(\sqrt{x + 2} - x = 2\).
Add \(x\) to both sides to get \(\sqrt{x + 2} = x + 2\).
Square both sides of the equation to eliminate the square root: \((\sqrt{x + 2})^2 = (x + 2)^2\), which simplifies to \(x + 2 = (x + 2)^2\).
Expand the right side: \(x + 2 = x^2 + 4x + 4\).
Bring all terms to one side to form a quadratic equation: \(0 = x^2 + 4x + 4 - x - 2\), which simplifies to \(0 = x^2 + 3x + 2\). Then solve this quadratic equation using factoring, completing the square, or the quadratic formula.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Square Root and Radicals

A square root of a number x is a value that, when multiplied by itself, gives x. In equations, radicals like √x represent these roots and require careful handling, especially when isolating the radical term before solving.
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Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property

Isolating the Radical

To solve equations involving square roots, first isolate the radical expression on one side. This step is crucial because it allows you to eliminate the square root by squaring both sides, simplifying the equation into a polynomial form.
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Expanding Radicals

Checking for Extraneous Solutions

Squaring both sides of an equation can introduce solutions that don't satisfy the original equation. After solving, substitute the solutions back into the original equation to verify which are valid and discard any extraneous ones.
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Restrictions on Rational Equations
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