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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 69a
Chapter 2, Problem 69a

Find each product. Write answers in standard form. 3i(2-i)²

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1
First, recognize that the problem requires you to find the product of \$3i\( and the square of the complex number \)(2 - i)$, which is written as \(3i(2 - i)^2\).
Next, expand the square of the binomial \((2 - i)^2\) using the formula for the square of a binomial: \((a - b)^2 = a^2 - 2ab + b^2\). Here, \(a = 2\) and \(b = i\), so calculate \((2 - i)^2 = 2^2 - 2 \cdot 2 \cdot i + i^2\).
Simplify the expression inside the parentheses by calculating each term: \(2^2 = 4\), \(-2 \cdot 2 \cdot i = -4i\), and \(i^2 = -1\) (since \(i\) is the imaginary unit). So, \((2 - i)^2 = 4 - 4i - 1\).
Combine like terms inside the parentheses to get the simplified form of \((2 - i)^2\), which is \(3 - 4i\).
Finally, multiply \$3i\( by the simplified expression \)(3 - 4i)\( using the distributive property: \(3i \times 3 + 3i \times (-4i)\). Simplify each product, remembering that \)i^2 = -1\(, and write the result in standard form \)a + bi$.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complex Numbers and Imaginary Unit

Complex numbers include a real part and an imaginary part, expressed as a + bi, where i is the imaginary unit with the property i² = -1. Understanding how to manipulate i is essential for working with expressions involving complex numbers.
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Introduction to Complex Numbers

Exponentiation of Binomials

Raising a binomial to a power, such as (2 - i)², involves applying the distributive property or using the formula (a - b)² = a² - 2ab + b². This step simplifies the expression before further multiplication.
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Exponential Functions

Multiplication of Complex Numbers

Multiplying complex numbers requires distributing each term and combining like terms, remembering to replace i² with -1. This process converts the product into standard form a + bi.
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Multiplying Complex Numbers
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