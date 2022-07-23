Find each product. Write answers in standard form. 3i(2-i)²

Textbook Question
Solve each equation. ∜(x-15)=2
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Solve each equation. ∜(x-15)=2
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 1/(x+2)≥3
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 10/(3+2x)≤5
Solve each cubic equation using factoring and the quadratic formula. See Example 7.
Solve each equation. (x-2)2/3 = x1/3
Work each problem. Round to the nearest tenth of a degree if necessary. Temperature in South Carolina A record high temperature of 113°F was recorded for the state of South Carolina on June 29, 2012. What is the corresponding Celsius temperature? (Data from U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.)