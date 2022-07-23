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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 53
Chapter 2, Problem 53

Solve each equation using the quadratic formula. x2 - 6x = -7

Verified step by step guidance
1
Rewrite the equation in standard quadratic form \(ax^2 + bx + c = 0\). Start by adding 7 to both sides to get \(x^2 - 6x + 7 = 0\).
Identify the coefficients: \(a = 1\), \(b = -6\), and \(c = 7\) from the equation \(x^2 - 6x + 7 = 0\).
Write down the quadratic formula: \(x = \frac{-b \pm \sqrt{b^2 - 4ac}}{2a}\).
Substitute the values of \(a\), \(b\), and \(c\) into the quadratic formula: \(x = \frac{-(-6) \pm \sqrt{(-6)^2 - 4(1)(7)}}{2(1)}\).
Simplify inside the square root and the numerator step-by-step to prepare for solving for \(x\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Quadratic Equation Standard Form

A quadratic equation is typically written in the standard form ax² + bx + c = 0, where a, b, and c are constants and a ≠ 0. To apply the quadratic formula, the given equation must first be rearranged into this form by moving all terms to one side.
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Quadratic Formula

The quadratic formula x = (-b ± √(b² - 4ac)) / (2a) provides the solutions to any quadratic equation ax² + bx + c = 0. It uses the coefficients a, b, and c to find the roots, including real and complex solutions.
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Discriminant and Nature of Roots

The discriminant, given by b² - 4ac, determines the nature of the roots of a quadratic equation. If it is positive, there are two distinct real roots; if zero, one real root; and if negative, two complex conjugate roots.
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