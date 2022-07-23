Textbook Question
Solve each equation. -2x² +11x = -21
986
views
Solve each equation. -2x² +11x = -21
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | 5/3 - (1/2) x | > 2/9
Length of a Walkway A nature conservancy group decides to construct a raised wooden walkway through a wetland area. To enclose the most interesting part of the wetlands, the walkway will have the shape of a right triangle with one leg 700 yd longer than the other and the hypotenuse 100 yd longer than the longer leg. Find the total length of the walkway.
Find each product or quotient. Simplify the answers. √-6 * √-2 / √3
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | 0.01x + 1 | < 0.01
Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. x2-7x+10<0