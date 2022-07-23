Textbook Question
Solve each equation. -2x² +11x = -21
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Solve each equation. -2x² +11x = -21
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | 5/3 - (1/2) x | > 2/9
Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. x2-x-6>0
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | 0.01x + 1 | < 0.01
Solve each formula for the specified variable. Assume that the denominator is not 0 if variables appear in the denominator. I=Prt,for P (simple interest)
Solve each equation using completing the square. x2 - 2x - 2 = 0