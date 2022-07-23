Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 41
Chapter 2, Problem 41

Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | 0.01x + 1 | < 0.01

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the inequality involves an absolute value expression: \(|0.01x + 1| < 0.01\). Recall that for any expression \(|A| < B\) (where \(B > 0\)), this means \(-B < A < B\).
Apply this property to the given inequality: \(-0.01 < 0.01x + 1 < 0.01\).
Next, solve the compound inequality by isolating \(x\). Start by subtracting 1 from all parts: \(-0.01 - 1 < 0.01x < 0.01 - 1\).
Simplify the inequalities: \(-1.01 < 0.01x < -0.99\).
Finally, divide all parts by \(0.01\) to solve for \(x\). Since \(0.01\) is positive, the inequality signs remain the same: \(\frac{-1.01}{0.01} < x < \frac{-0.99}{0.01}\). Express the solution set in interval notation based on these bounds.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Value Inequalities

Absolute value inequalities involve expressions where the absolute value of a variable or expression is compared to a number. To solve |A| < B, where B > 0, rewrite it as a double inequality: -B < A < B. This approach helps isolate the variable within a range.
Recommended video:
06:07
Linear Inequalities

Solving Linear Inequalities

Solving linear inequalities requires isolating the variable on one side by performing algebraic operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division. When multiplying or dividing by a negative number, the inequality sign must be reversed to maintain a true statement.
Recommended video:
06:07
Linear Inequalities

Interval Notation

Interval notation is a concise way to represent solution sets of inequalities. It uses parentheses for values not included (open intervals) and brackets for values included (closed intervals). For example, (a, b) means all numbers between a and b, excluding endpoints.
Recommended video:
05:18
Interval Notation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each equation. -2x² +11x = -21

986
views
Textbook Question

Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | 5/3 - (1/2) x | > 2/9

880
views
Textbook Question

Length of a Walkway A nature conservancy group decides to construct a raised wooden walkway through a wetland area. To enclose the most interesting part of the wetlands, the walkway will have the shape of a right triangle with one leg 700 yd longer than the other and the hypotenuse 100 yd longer than the longer leg. Find the total length of the walkway.

917
views
Textbook Question

Solve each formula for the specified variable. Assume that the denominator is not 0 if variables appear in the denominator. I=Prt,for P (simple interest)

1332
views
Textbook Question

Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. x2-7x+10<0

517
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation using completing the square. x2 - 2x - 2 = 0

1125
views