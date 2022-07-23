Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. . | 3x - 4 | ≥ 2
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Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. . | 3x - 4 | ≥ 2
Find each product or quotient. Simplify the answers. √-13 * √-13
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 10≤2x+4≤16
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | 1/2 - x | ≤ 2
Simplify each power of i. i11
Solve each equation using the square root property. x2 = -400