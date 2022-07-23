Textbook Question
Solve each equation. 3x+5 - 5(x+1)= 6x+7
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Solve each equation. 3x+5 - 5(x+1)= 6x+7
Solve each equation. | (6x + 1)/ (x - 1) | = 3
Identify each number as real, complex, pure imaginary, or nonreal complex. (More than one of these descriptions will apply.) -6 -2i
Solve each equation. See Example 1. (2x+5)/2 - 3x/(x-2) = x
Use the following facts. If x represents an integer, then x+1 represents the next consecutive integer. If x represents an even integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive even integer. If x represents an odd integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive odd integer. The difference of the squares of two positive consecutive even integers is 84. Find the integers.
Solve each equation using the zero-factor property. 2x2 - x = 15