Solve each equation. 3x+5 - 5(x+1)= 6x+7
Identify each number as real, complex, pure imaginary, or nonreal complex. (More than one of these descriptions will apply.) -6 -2i
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Key Concepts
Real Numbers
Complex Numbers
Pure Imaginary Numbers
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 3(x+5)+1≥5+3x
Determine the values of the variable that cannot possibly be solutions of each equation. Do not solve. 5/(2x) - 2/x = 6
Use the following facts. If x represents an integer, then x+1 represents the next consecutive integer. If x represents an even integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive even integer. If x represents an odd integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive odd integer. The sum of the squares of two consecutive even integers is 52. Find the integers.
Solve each problem. (Modeling) Online Retail Sales Projected retail e-commerce sales (in billions of dollars) for the years 2016–2022 can be modeled by the equation y=52.304x+396.80, where x=0 corresponds to 2016, x=1 corresponds to 2017, and so on. Based on this model, find projected retail e-commerce sales in 2022 to the nearest tenth of a billion. (Data from www.statista.com)
Solve each equation using the zero-factor property. 2x2 - x = 15