Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 17
Chapter 2, Problem 17

Solve each equation. 3x+5 - 5(x+1)= 6x+7

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by expanding the expression on the left side of the equation: distribute the -5 across the terms inside the parentheses in \(3x + 5 - 5(x + 1) = 6x + 7\). This means rewriting it as \(3x + 5 - 5x - 5\).
Combine like terms on the left side: group the \(x\) terms together and the constant terms together. This simplifies the left side to \((3x - 5x) + (5 - 5)\).
Simplify the combined terms: calculate \(3x - 5x\) and \(5 - 5\) to get the simplified left side expression.
Set the simplified left side equal to the right side of the equation, which is \(6x + 7\), and write the new equation.
Isolate the variable \(x\) by moving all \(x\) terms to one side and constants to the other side. Then solve for \(x\) by dividing both sides by the coefficient of \(x\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Distributive Property

The distributive property allows you to multiply a single term by each term inside parentheses. For example, a(b + c) = ab + ac. This is essential for simplifying expressions like 5(x + 1) by distributing the 5 to both x and 1.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:15
Multiply Polynomials Using the Distributive Property

Combining Like Terms

Combining like terms involves adding or subtracting terms that have the same variable raised to the same power. This simplifies expressions and makes solving equations easier by reducing the number of terms.
Recommended video:
5:22
Combinations

Solving Linear Equations

Solving linear equations means finding the value of the variable that makes the equation true. This typically involves isolating the variable on one side by performing inverse operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division.
Recommended video:
04:02
Solving Linear Equations with Fractions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 3(x+5)+1≥5+3x

961
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation. | (6x + 1)/ (x - 1) | = 3

550
views
Textbook Question

Identify each number as real, complex, pure imaginary, or nonreal complex. (More than one of these descriptions will apply.) -6 -2i

1632
views
Textbook Question

Solve each problem. (Modeling) Online Retail Sales Projected retail e-commerce sales (in billions of dollars) for the years 2016–2022 can be modeled by the equation y=52.304x+396.80, where x=0 corresponds to 2016, x=1 corresponds to 2017, and so on. Based on this model, find projected retail e-commerce sales in 2022 to the nearest tenth of a billion. (Data from www.statista.com)

616
views
Textbook Question

Use the following facts. If x represents an integer, then x+1 represents the next consecutive integer. If x represents an even integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive even integer. If x represents an odd integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive odd integer. The difference of the squares of two positive consecutive even integers is 84. Find the integers.

853
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation using the zero-factor property. 2x2 - x = 15

962
views