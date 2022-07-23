Determine the values of the variable that cannot possibly be solutions of each equation. Do not solve.
(5/(2x+3))-(1/(x-6))=0
Determine the values of the variable that cannot possibly be solutions of each equation. Do not solve.
(5/(2x+3))-(1/(x-6))=0
Use Choices A–D to answer each question. A. 3x2 - 17x - 6 = 0 B. (2x + 5)2 = 7 C. x2 + x = 12 D. (3x - 1)(x - 7) = 0 Only one of the equations is set up so that the values of a, b, and c can be determined immediately. Which one is it? Solve it.
Solve each equation. | 5 - 3x | = 3
Use the following facts. If x represents an integer, then x+1 represents the next consecutive integer. If x represents an even integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive even integer. If x represents an odd integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive odd integer. Find two consecutive even integers whose product is 168.
Solve each equation. |7 - 3x| = 3
Use Choices A–D to answer each question. A. 3x2 - 17x - 6 = 0 B. (2x + 5)2 = 7 C. x2 + x = 12 D. (3x - 1)(x - 7) = 0 Only one of the equations does not require Step 1 of the method for completing the square described in this section. Which one is it? Solve it.