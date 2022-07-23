Use Choices A–D to answer each question. A. 3x2 - 17x - 6 = 0 B. (2x + 5)2 = 7 C. x2 + x = 12 D. (3x - 1)(x - 7) = 0 Only one of the equations does not require Step 1 of the method for completing the square described in this section. Which one is it? Solve it.