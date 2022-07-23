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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 11
Chapter 2, Problem 11

Solve each equation. | 5 - 3x | = 3

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1
Recognize that the equation involves an absolute value: \(|5 - 3x| = 3\). Recall that \(|A| = B\) means \(A = B\) or \(A = -B\) when \(B \geq 0\).
Set up two separate equations based on the definition of absolute value: \(5 - 3x = 3\) and \(5 - 3x = -3\).
Solve the first equation \(5 - 3x = 3\) by isolating \(x\): subtract 5 from both sides to get \(-3x = 3 - 5\), then divide both sides by \(-3\).
Solve the second equation \(5 - 3x = -3\) similarly: subtract 5 from both sides to get \(-3x = -3 - 5\), then divide both sides by \(-3\).
Write the two solutions for \(x\) obtained from the two equations as the complete solution set to the original absolute value equation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Value Definition

The absolute value of a number represents its distance from zero on the number line, always as a non-negative value. For an expression |A| = B, where B ≥ 0, the equation splits into two cases: A = B or A = -B. Understanding this is essential to solving equations involving absolute values.
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Solving Linear Equations

Once the absolute value equation is split into two linear equations, each can be solved using standard algebraic techniques. This involves isolating the variable by performing inverse operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division.
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Checking for Extraneous Solutions

After solving the equations derived from the absolute value, it is important to verify each solution by substituting back into the original equation. This ensures that no extraneous solutions, which do not satisfy the original absolute value equation, are included.
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Use the following facts. If x represents an integer, then x+1 represents the next consecutive integer. If x represents an even integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive even integer. If x represents an odd integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive odd integer. Find two consecutive integers whose product is 110.

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