Textbook Question
Match the inequality in each exercise in Column I with its equivalent interval notation in Column II. x<-6
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Match the inequality in each exercise in Column I with its equivalent interval notation in Column II. x<-6
Match the equation in Column I with its solution(s) in Column II. x2 = -25
Match the equation in Column I with its solution(s) in Column II. x2 = 25
Match each equation or inequality in Column I with the graph of its solution set in Column II. | x | = 7
Solve each equation. 2x+8 = 3x+2