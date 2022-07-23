Solve each problem. (Modeling) Online Retail Sales Projected retail e-commerce sales (in billions of dollars) for the years 2016–2022 can be modeled by the equation y=52.304x+396.80, where x=0 corresponds to 2016, x=1 corresponds to 2017, and so on. Based on this model, find projected retail e-commerce sales in 2022 to the nearest tenth of a billion. (Data from www.statista.com)