For each equation, (b) solve for y in terms of x. See Example 8.
For each equation, (b) solve for y in terms of x. See Example 8.
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation.
Solve each equation. See Example 7. (3x+7)1/3-(4x+2)1/3=0
To see how to solve an equation that involves the absolute value of a quadratic polynomial, such as | x2 - x | = 6, work Exercises 83–86 in order. For x2 - x to have an absolute value equal to 6, what are the two possible values that x may assume? (Hint: One is positive and the other is negative.)
Evaluate the discriminant for each equation. Then use it to determine the number of distinct solutions, and tell whether they are rational, irrational, or nonreal complex numbers. (Do not solve the equation.) x2 - 8x + 16 = 0
Solve each equation. (2x-1)2/3 = x1/3